Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$32.43

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

ZZZ stock opened at C$28.78 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$964.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3883189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.