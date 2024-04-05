CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.66 on Friday. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.
CHS Company Profile
