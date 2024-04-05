American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 16,971 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEO stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

