Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $102.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

