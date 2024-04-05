Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 30,887 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.80), for a total value of £117,988.34 ($148,114.91).
Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.67), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($613,127.54).
Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.5 %
BBY opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.33. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.
