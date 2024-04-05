Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 30,887 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.80), for a total value of £117,988.34 ($148,114.91).

On Wednesday, March 20th, Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.67), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($613,127.54).

BBY opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.33. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

