Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 16,380 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60.

On Friday, March 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64.

COIN stock opened at $249.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 924.48 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

