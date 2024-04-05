International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

