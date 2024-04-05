Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE ONC opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.49. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.88.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

