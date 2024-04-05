Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.14. The stock has a market cap of C$542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.5396341 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

