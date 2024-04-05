Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.14. The stock has a market cap of C$542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.62.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of C$61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.5396341 earnings per share for the current year.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
