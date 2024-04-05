Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 342,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

