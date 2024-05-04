Evercore ISI Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 137.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

