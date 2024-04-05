Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.