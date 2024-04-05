Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 54,280 Shares

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total value of £73,278 ($91,988.45).
Town Centre Securities Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 141 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.44.
Town Centre Securities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.
About Town Centre Securities
TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
