eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.
eServGlobal Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45.
eServGlobal Company Profile
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
