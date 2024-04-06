Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.64% of Integral Ad Science worth $87,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,221.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,221.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,789 shares of company stock valued at $390,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 254.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.