Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

