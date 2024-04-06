XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $129.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

