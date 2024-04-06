Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,551 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,960,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

