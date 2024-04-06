Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Sabre alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sabre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.