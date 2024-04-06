UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,255 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.35% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NETL opened at $23.09 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

