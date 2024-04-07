Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Blackstone Loan Financing shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 972,101 shares traded.

Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Blackstone Loan Financing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90,000.00%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

