SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. SRAX shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 726 shares.

SRAX Trading Up 20.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

