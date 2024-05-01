Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

PBH opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

