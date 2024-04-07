Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.90. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 2,914 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.