CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $87.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $87,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

