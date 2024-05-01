Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of KE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.