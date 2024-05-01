Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.39. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

