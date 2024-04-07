vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.35

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $25.40. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3,268 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

