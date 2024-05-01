Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integer were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

