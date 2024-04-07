Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200,676 shares changing hands.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
