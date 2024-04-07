Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $157.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

