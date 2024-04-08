Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 531,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

