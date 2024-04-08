NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 8,041.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 34.33% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $63,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $192.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5014 per share. This is a positive change from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.