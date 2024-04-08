SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Reduced by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

