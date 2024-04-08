Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

