Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,955,000 after acquiring an additional 717,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

