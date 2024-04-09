CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

