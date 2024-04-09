Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Neutral Rating at BNP Paribas

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.26.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

