ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.66.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Price Performance
AMND opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $44.56.
