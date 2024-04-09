Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

