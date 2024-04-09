Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.37).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Future

Future Price Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.64) on Thursday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,170 ($14.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 758.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market cap of £786.24 million, a P/E ratio of 726.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

About Future

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.