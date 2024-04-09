iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,796,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

