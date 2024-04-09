JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $304,702.35.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 754,333 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

