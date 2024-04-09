MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.61.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

