FY2024 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

