Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $590.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $628.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $596.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

