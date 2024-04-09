NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

