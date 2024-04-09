Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 292 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 139,308 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,124,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 177,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

