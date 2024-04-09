Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

