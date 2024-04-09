Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackBerry Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BlackBerry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
BlackBerry Price Performance
BB stock opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.