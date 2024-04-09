Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackBerry Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BlackBerry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at C$3.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.